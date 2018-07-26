Online Taxi Union Won't Hold Rally on Asian Games Opening Day: Minister

Jakarta: Online motorcycle taxi drivers will not hold a rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Thursday.



"We have made a deal with the drivers," the former Angkasa Pura II president director told reporters.

The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports."We want to encourage the government to increase the average rate up to Rp3,000 per km. We hope that the government could fulfill our demand before D-Day," said Gerakan Aksi Roda Dua (Garda) head Igun Wicaksono in Jakarta last week."If the demonstration is held, the opening ceremony would be disturbed," he added.According to Budi, the Transportation Ministry is committed to mediate online motorcycle taxi companies and their drivers. Besides that, the government agency is ready to propose win-win solutions for the two sides.(WAH)