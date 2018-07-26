Online Taxi Union Won't Hold Rally on Asian Games Opening Day: Minister

Jakarta: Online motorcycle taxi drivers will not hold a rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Thursday.
"We have made a deal with the drivers," the former Angkasa Pura II president director told reporters.
State air navigation operator AirNav has repeatedly promoted flight safety and security around Soekarno-Hatta International Airpor…
The South Sulawesi Police on Wednesday revelaed the sinking of KM Lestari Maju was mainly caused by bad weather.
As many as 39 fishing boats were burned in a huge fire at Benoa Port, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, July 9, 2018.
The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 36, authorities announced Wednesday.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
An Israeli organisation announced plans Tuesday to launch the country's first spacecraft to the moon in December, with hopes o…
Shares of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi fell almost 6 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong.
The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McC…
Months after the death of Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino, scientists said Wednesday they have grown embryos…
A Chinese firm has developed a laser gun designed for police use that can set fire to protesters' hair or banners from a range…
China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leadi…
A ball-shaped artificial intelligence robot nicknamed the "flying brain" because it is trained to follow and interact wi…
Authorities in north-eastern India have cut internet access after crazed mobs beat three people to death in the latest cases of ly…
A room full of Filipino police and soldiers stares intently at headlines projected on a screen, the latest students of a media boo…