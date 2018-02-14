Previously-Unknown Indigenous Language Discovered in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: A previously-undiscovered indigenous language in Malaysia reflects a way of life where the sexes enjoy great equality and there is little violence, researchers have found, prompting activists Wednesday to demand better protection for tribespeople.
Linguists discovered Jedek, which is spoken by only 280 people, during a project which saw them visit remote villages to collect data from different groups in the northern state of Kelantan.
The disturbing drawings of homes engulfed in flames, and stickmen hanging from trees that are produced by Rohingya children in Ban…
Thai police rejected criticism of efforts to root out human trafficking in the kingdom's multi-billion dollar seafood industry…
Thousands more have fled an erupting volcano in the Philippines, relief workers said Wednesday, as foreign tourists arrived to wat…
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The report is the latest to highlight Facebook's problem with attracting and keeping young people, who have long been a core u…
Ever tried to put a GPS real-time tracking collar on a five-tonne animal?
Twitter on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly profit, delivering a boost to shares of the social network which has been la…
Google parent company Alphabet on Thursday reported a quarterly loss to set aside funds to pay taxes on repatriated profits, and n…
Stargazers across large swaths of the globe, from the streets of Los Angeles to the slopes of a smoldering Philippine volcano, had…
Facebook says it is banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies in an effort to fight scams.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has encouraged the Indonesian public to observe the rare super blue bloo…
BuzzFeed has struck an agreement with Chinese technology group Bytedance to distribute its content in China, a rare foray behind t…
Handwritten pages from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, letters to his lovers and other parts of his archive stored in …
France is set to launch a champagne box-sized mini satellite into Earth orbit on Friday to study a mysterious, juvenile planet sys…