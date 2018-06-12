'Norman,' when Artificial Intelligence Goes Psycho

San Francisco: No, it's not a new horror film. It's Norman: also known as the first psychopathic artificial intelligence, just unveiled by US researchers.
The goal is to explain in layman's terms how algorithms are made, and to make people aware of AI's potential dangers.
Two marsupial species whose males die after marathon sex sessions have been put on Australia's endangered list, with scientist…
A group of Chinese volunteers has emerged from 110 days of isolation in a virtual "lunar lab", state media reported Tues…
It's not easy having a green thumb in space.
A gull lookalike with teeth: scientists refined their description Wednesday of a fascinating fowl at the evolutionary junction bet…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
The head of Xbox on Sunday said Microsoft is hard at work on a next-generation console along with a cloud service that would let p…
China's ZTE has pledged to dish out internal punishments and address flaws in its corporate culture after Washington and Beiji…
The Mediterranean could become a "sea of plastic", the WWF warned on Friday in a report calling for measures to clean up…
It's the hands-free experience you never knew you needed -- a Japanese company has developed a drone-powered parasol it says c…
The skeleton of an extremely rare form of dinosaur sold for more than two million euros ($2.3 million) at the Eiffel Tower in Pari…
A Vietnamese mangrove draped with polythene, a whale killed after swallowing waste bags in Thai seas and clouds of underwater…
Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.
A conservation agency has constructed what is believed to be the world's longest cat-proof fence in central Australia to save …
The European Union's new data protection laws came into effect on Friday, with Brussels saying the changes will protect consum…