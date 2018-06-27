Facebook Eases ban on ads for Cryptocurrencies

California: Facebook said Tuesday it was easing a ban on ads for cryptocurrencies while keeping a prohibition on initial coin offerings to raise assets.
The move comes five months after the leading social network said it was banning all ads related to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as a way to curb scams.
To place ads on Facebook for cryptocurrencies, companies will need to be pre-approved and offer proof they have licenses or are traded on a public exchange, the company said.
"Given these restrictions, not everyone who wants to advertise will be able to do so," Facebook product management director Rob Leathern said in a statement.
"But we'll listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time.
Facebook and other online platforms began cracking down on ads for crypto-related businesses amid concerns over fraud in the burgeoning and largely unregulated sector where currencies can see huge swings.
Fraud is common in the world of red-hot digital currencies such as bitcoin.
Earlier this year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission shut down an initial coin offering by a Texas company called AriseBank.
AriseBank was accused of relying on celebrity endorsers such as boxer Evander Holyfield and social media to cheat investors out of $600 million of its goal of USD1 billion for a currency it called "AriseCoin."
Initial coin offerings -- used by some startups to raise billions of dollars -- still won't be able to advertise on Facebook. Twitter, Google and Snapchat have announced similar bans.
The British government early this year called for global regulation of controversial virtual currencies like bitcoin.
Bitcoin and similar forms of virtual cash are independent of governments and banks and use blockchain technology, where encrypted digital coins are created by supercomputers.
The virtual currency is not regulated by any central bank but is instead overseen by a community of users who try to guard against counterfeiting. (AFP)
(FJR)
Facebook mengumumkan alat baru untuk admin halaman grup, memungkinkan admin untuk membebankan biaya untuk anggota di komunitas mer…
Facebook bisa melarang perusahaan yang memiliki reputasi buruk dengan pelanggan memasang iklan di media sosialnya.
Facebook meluncurkan fitur baru bernama Memories.
Facebook dikabarkan membuka lowongan untuk posisi "Ahli Penerbit Berita" dalam usahanya melawan hoaks.
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
At a research facility in Gabon, one isolated building stands behind an electrified fence, under round-the-clock scrutiny by video…
Flea market app Mercari soared Tuesday as it debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a major success for a rare Japanese "unicor…
It speaks two languages, gives math lessons, tells jokes and interacts with children through the tablet screen in its chest -- Chi…
Bandits, soldiers, demons, zombies, aliens and other enemies will be shot, stabbed, bludgeoned, incinerated, or even blow up on th…
No, it's not a new horror film. It's Norman: also known as the first psychopathic artificial intelligence, just unveiled b…
The head of Xbox on Sunday said Microsoft is hard at work on a next-generation console along with a cloud service that would let p…
China's ZTE has pledged to dish out internal punishments and address flaws in its corporate culture after Washington and Beiji…
The Mediterranean could become a "sea of plastic", the WWF warned on Friday in a report calling for measures to clean up…
It's the hands-free experience you never knew you needed -- a Japanese company has developed a drone-powered parasol it says c…