President Jokowi to Issue Government Regulation on e-Commerce

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has hinted that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo would soon issue the Government Regulation on e-Commerce.



"We are still waiting for the right time," the ministry's creative economy, entrepreneurship, co-operative and SME deputy Mohammad Rudy Salahuddin told reporters on Thursday.

"We have instructed ministries and agencies to prepare the supporting regulations," he added.For Indonesia, the creative economy sector has contributed more than 7.4% of Indonesia's GDP. In addition to that, The creative economy industry has absorbed nearly 17 million workers.Go-Jek, Traveloka, Tokopedia and Buka Lapak are Indonesian startups with Unicorn status. All of them are e-commerce startups.The government regulation is aimed to boost e-commerce industry in the country. It is also expected to provide legal certainty to all stakeholders.(WAH)