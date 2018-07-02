China Aims to Outstrip NASA with Super-Powerful Rocket

Beijing: China is working on a super-powerful rocket that would be capable of delivering heavier payloads into low orbit than NASA, a leading Chinese space expert was quoted as saying Monday.
By 2030, the Long March-9 rocket under development will be able to carry 140 tonnes into low-Earth orbit -- where TV and earth observation satellites currently fly -- said Long Lehao, a senior official from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
