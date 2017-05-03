En
Twitter Lite Launched in Indonesia

Ellavie Ichlasa Amalia    •    03 Mei 2017 20:04 WIB
Twitter Lite Launched in Indonesia
(Photo:MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Global social media company Twitter officially launched Twitter Lite in Indonesia on Wednesday.

It is one of the Twitter's commitments to Indonesia. It is designed for developing countries like Indonesia.

"We are committed to help people to access Twitter," APAC managing director Maya Hari said.

It was launched globally last month. It was initially launched in India.

"Few people have gadgets with large amounts of memory," Twitter Southeast Asia & Australia business development head Dwi Adriansah said.

"Moreover, few people can purchase data," he added.
(WAH)

