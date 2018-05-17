Chinese Private Firm Launches First Space Rocket

Beijing: A suborbital rocket was launched into space Thursday by a start-up in China's burgeoning commercial aeronautics industry, as private firms snap at the heels of their dominant American rivals.
OneSpace, the Beijing-based company behind the launch, is one of dozens of Chinese rivals jostling for a slice of the global space industry, estimated to be worth about $339 billion by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and currently dominated by SpaceX and Blue Origin in the US.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singap…
The plane that flew Kim Jong Un to China this week is officially known as "Chammae-1", or Goshawk-1, after the national …
China has famously used its cuddly panda bears as a diplomatic tool, but to mark warming ties with Japan it is offering a distinct…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in northeast China on Tuesday in an unannounced visit by the North Korean leader …
Drug giant Takeda on Tuesday said it would buy Irish pharmaceuticals firm Shire in a deal worth $62.5 billion, the biggest foreign…
At a century-old workshop in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood, craftsman Yuichi Hirose brushes dye across meticulously hand-cut stencil…
The waterfall appears to run down the wall of a room and across the floor, but the flow is an illusion, a digital exhibit at a new…
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday dismissed claims that US troops stationed in the country would have to leave if a …
US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that …
China's foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, his office said Monday, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese offici…
Agar perjalanan liburan di pantai lancar dan menyenangkan, sebelum berangkat pastikan Anda mencatat …
Bagi pengidap maag, kafein bisa menjadi pemicu maag kambuh.
A pair of American astronauts began a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday to swap and check on two externa…
Most dinosaurs buried their eggs and hoped for the best, but some species, including a few hefty ones, built nests and pampered un…
Two marsupial species whose males die after marathon sex sessions have been put on Australia's endangered list, with scientist…
A group of Chinese volunteers has emerged from 110 days of isolation in a virtual "lunar lab", state media reported Tues…
New European Union data protection laws take effect on May 25 to protect users' online information, in what Brussels touts as …
Munching on bamboo and lazing under a fan spraying cooling mist, "Jackie Chan" is in a relaxed mood, one of three red pa…
The UN General Assembly on Thursday took a first step to create a global pact for the environment, an initiative championed by Fre…
It's not easy having a green thumb in space.
Facebook on Tuesday confirmed an unprecedented management team shakeup in the aftermath of a major data privacy scandal that has r…
Orphaned as an infant, three-year-old Patrick takes a wary view of visitors. He crouches low, licks his claws and starts humming, …