Trump Can't Block His Critics on Twitter, Judge Rules

Washington: President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users who disagree with him, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a case with potentially far-reaching implications for social media use by public officials.
Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said the blocking of Trump critics -- which prevents them from seeing and interacting with the president's tweets -- violated the free speech rights of those users guaranteed in the Constitution's First Amendment.
