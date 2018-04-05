Facebook May violate Indonesia's Data Protection Regulation: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian Communication and Information Ministry has revealed internet giant Facebook may face a Rp12 billion fine for violating the ministerial decree on personal data protection as well as electronic and information transactions law.
"Any misusage of data can be considered as a violation of the ministerial decree on personal data protection or electronic information and transactions law. The perpetrator may be given an administrative sanction, 12 year jail term or Rp12 billion fine," Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara told Medcom.id on Thursday.
