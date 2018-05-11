The Challenge of Space Gardening: One Giant 'Leaf' for Mankind

Miami: It's not easy having a green thumb in space.
Without gravity, seeds can float away. Water doesn't pour, but globs up and may drown the roots. And artificial lights and fans must be rigged just right to replicate the sun and wind.
Tears flowed at Stephen Hawking's Cambridge University college as former students, fellow academics and admirers came to pay t…
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration …
Artificial intelligence could be deployed by dictators, criminals and terrorists to manipulate elections and use drones in terrori…
German prosecutors said Tuesday they have asked judges to fine three scientists at the prestigious Max Planck Institutes for anima…
Stargazers across large swaths of the globe, from the streets of Los Angeles to the slopes of a smoldering Philippine volcano, had…
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has encouraged the Indonesian public to observe the rare super blue bloo…
Handwritten pages from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, letters to his lovers and other parts of his archive stored in …
France is set to launch a champagne box-sized mini satellite into Earth orbit on Friday to study a mysterious, juvenile planet sys…
Ada lima kebiasaan buruk yang tanpa disadari dilakukan banyak orang setiap pagi. Apakah termasuk And…
Menjadi tua adalah proses yang tak bisa ditolak. Namun, Anda masih bisa memperlambat prosesnya …
Munching on bamboo and lazing under a fan spraying cooling mist, "Jackie Chan" is in a relaxed mood, one of three red pa…
The UN General Assembly on Thursday took a first step to create a global pact for the environment, an initiative championed by Fre…
Facebook on Tuesday confirmed an unprecedented management team shakeup in the aftermath of a major data privacy scandal that has r…
Orphaned as an infant, three-year-old Patrick takes a wary view of visitors. He crouches low, licks his claws and starts humming, …
A new sinkhole on a North Island farm as deep as four double-decker buses and almost the length of two football fields has grabbed…
Australia unveiled on Monday a US$34 million plan to help bring its koala population back from the brink, following a rapid declin…
NASA is poised to launch its first lander to Mars since 2012, an unmanned spacecraft called InSight that aims to listen for quakes…
A gull lookalike with teeth: scientists refined their description Wednesday of a fascinating fowl at the evolutionary junction bet…
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has kicked off what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) of sha…
Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm, announced Wednesday that it was closing and would file for insolvency i…