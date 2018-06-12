Deadly Battles Continue to Power Hit Video Games

New European Union data protection laws take effect on May 25 to protect users' online information, in what Brussels touts as …
Facebook on Tuesday confirmed an unprecedented management team shakeup in the aftermath of a major data privacy scandal that has r…
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has kicked off what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) of sha…
Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm, announced Wednesday that it was closing and would file for insolvency i…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
No, it's not a new horror film. It's Norman: also known as the first psychopathic artificial intelligence, just unveiled b…
The head of Xbox on Sunday said Microsoft is hard at work on a next-generation console along with a cloud service that would let p…
China's ZTE has pledged to dish out internal punishments and address flaws in its corporate culture after Washington and Beiji…
The Mediterranean could become a "sea of plastic", the WWF warned on Friday in a report calling for measures to clean up…
It's the hands-free experience you never knew you needed -- a Japanese company has developed a drone-powered parasol it says c…
The skeleton of an extremely rare form of dinosaur sold for more than two million euros ($2.3 million) at the Eiffel Tower in Pari…
A Vietnamese mangrove draped with polythene, a whale killed after swallowing waste bags in Thai seas and clouds of underwater…
Someone actually asked the US Geological Survey if it is OK to roast marshmallows over volcanic lava.
A conservation agency has constructed what is believed to be the world's longest cat-proof fence in central Australia to save …