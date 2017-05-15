En
China Wins Praise for Silk Road but Concerns Persist

Russian Students Face Lectures Over Anti-Putin Views

Indonesia's Trade Surplus Reaches USD1.24 Billion in April

Police Investigate Wannacry Ransomware

Police Investigate Wannacry Ransomware

Dheri Agriesta    •    15 Mei 2017 15:23 WIB
law enforcement
En Tech (En)
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian National Police's Cyber Crime Team are still investigating wannacry ransomwarce.

"We are still investigating the source," the Indonesian National Police deputy chief Commissioner Geneal Syafrudin said on Monday.

The team will cooperate with other cyber agencies. The team will also coordinate with other related institutions.

"We should be more careful," the police official said.

The ransomware has been found in many countries. The ransomware has been detected by several Indonesian companies.

"We are very prone to cyber attacks," Indonesian Communication and Information Minster Rudiantara said on Sunday.


(WAH)

