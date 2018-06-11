Trump's G7 Bust-Up Shows Risks for North Korea Summit

Singapore: Donald Trump's spectacular bust-up with America's closest allies at the G7 raises the already high political stakes for Tuesday's summit with Kim Jong Un, and highlights the dangers of the US leader's self-serving diplomacy.
Many analysts suggest Trump is perversely more at ease with traditional foes -- contrasting his treatment of the likes of Canada's Justin Trudeau to the red-carpet welcome he recently gave Kim's right-hand man at the White House.
