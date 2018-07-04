Shortage of Vets Spells Misery for Karachi Zoo Animals

Karachi: A white African lioness stares blankly at the spectators crowded outside her small, steel-barred cage, her extraordinary coat dotted with numerous spots, the result of a fungal skin disease that has marred her once pristine fur.
The ailment is curable -- or, rather, it should be. But at the Karachi Zoological Garden there are not enough vets to give proper treatment to its more than 850 animals, many held in cages built over a century ago.
Dozens of peace protesters arrived in Kabul on Monday after walking hundreds of kilometres across war-battered Afghanistan, as the…
Narendra Modi, whose supporters boast of his physical prowess and indifference to sleep, has shared the secrets to his morning fit…
When the water truck finally chugged into the Delhi slum, there was a stampede. It is a scene repeated daily across India as tempe…
Afghanistan announced Thursday a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramadan, though operation…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with corruption on Wednesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars i…
A new video of a youth football team trapped in the bowels of a Thai cave emerged Wednesday showing the boys laughing and saying t…
The UN slammed Tuesday the devastating impact of Yemen's three-year conflict on children, with some 2,200 minors killed, and m…
The foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers still party to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday for talks o…
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested by anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, officials said, the latest dram…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel survived a bruising challenge to her authority with a compromise deal on immigration but faced cha…
Food and medical help reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a…
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to Bangl…
President Hassan Rouhani departed Iran on Monday for a trip to Europe billed as of "prime importance" after the US pulle…