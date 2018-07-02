UN Chief Hears of 'Unimaginable' Atrocities as He Visits Rohingya Camps

Kutupalong: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to Bangladesh's refugee camps and called for Myanmar to be held responsible for "crimes" against the Rohingya.
Guterres described the situation for the persecuted Muslim minority as "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare" before touring makeshift shelters crammed with people who escaped a huge Myanmar army operation last year that the UN has likened to ethnic cleansing.
Narendra Modi, whose supporters boast of his physical prowess and indifference to sleep, has shared the secrets to his morning fit…
When the water truck finally chugged into the Delhi slum, there was a stampede. It is a scene repeated daily across India as tempe…
Afghanistan announced Thursday a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramadan, though operation…
Senior Taliban officials have been secretly negotiating with Afghan officials on a possible ceasefire, the Pentagon said Wednesday…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
President Hassan Rouhani departed Iran on Monday for a trip to Europe billed as of "prime importance" after the US pulle…
Indian police said Monday they have arrested 23 people after five men were bludgeoned to death by a crazed mob in yet another horr…
Japan's 84-year-old Emperor Akihito cancelled his official duties on Monday after being taken ill, the country's top gover…
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador swept to victory in Mexico's presidential election Sunday, in a politic…
Mexicans were voting Sunday in general elections marked by deep anger over endemic corruption and brutal violence.
A Mexican Workers' Party activist was shot dead Sunday in western Michoacan state shortly before polls opened for general elec…
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take centre stage as the World Cup shifts into high gear at the weekend with the start of the k…
Myanmar is not doing enough to tackle human trafficking, according to a US State Department report that downgraded its ranking to …