Gaza Deaths Spark Widespread Condemnation of Israel

Jerusalem: Israel faced widespread condemnation on Monday after its forces killed at least 55 Palestinians in Gaza during protests coinciding with the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.
Many countries including Britain, France and Russia had already slammed the US decision to move the embassy, while 128 nations have backed a UN resolution condemning Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.
Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jo…
The United States opened its deeply controversial embassy in Jerusalem on Monday but the inauguration was marred by violent clashe…
New Zealand's pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday revealed her government's plans for running the country aft…
Malaysia's toppled leader Najib Razak was Monday accused by a former top graft fighter of blocking probes into a massive finan…
The US moves its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem later Monday after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise…
The race to become Iraq's next prime minister appeared wide open Monday as two outsider alliances looked to be in the lead aft…
Iran's foreign minister will embark on a diplomatic tour to try to salvage the nuclear deal amid high tensions following the U…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira at Novotel Hotel in Bogor city on Friday,…
Malaysia's king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim, the newly installed prime minister said Friday, i…