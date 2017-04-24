Macron, Le Pen Set for French Election Run-Off

Metrotvnews.com, Paris: Pro-European Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential run-off, results showed Monday, making him clear favourite to emerge as the country's youngest leader in its history.
Macron topped Sunday's first round with 23.9 percent of votes, slightly ahead of National Front (FN) leader Le Pen with 21.4 percent, according to near-final results from the interior ministry.
Three explosions rocked the Borussia Dortmund bus, injuring Spanish international Marc Bartra, as the German team headed for a Cha…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …
Hammering out a trade deal between EU and post-Brexit Britain will be a one-of-a-kind negotiation, a battle between intimate allie…
Britain formally launches the process for leaving the European Union on Wednesday, a historic step that has divided the country an…
European Union leaders gather in Rome this week to proclaim their "common future" on the bloc's 60th birthday, despi…
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a strong challenge by far-right rival Geert Wilders in key elections seen as a bel…
Millions of Dutch voters go to the polls Wednesday in key elections overshadowed by a blazing diplomatic row with Turkey, with all…
Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Brexit this week by formally informing the European Union of Britain's inten…
Nearly three decades after it helped topple communist totalitarian regimes in Eastern Europe, US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Li…
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
French voters flocked to the polls under heavy security Sunday in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election …
The arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a US "priority," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, as media reports…
A known terror suspect shot dead a French policeman and wounded two others on Paris's Champs Elysees in an attack claimed by t…
New clashes erupted Thursday between Venezuelan riot police and President Nicolas Maduro's opponents, inflaming tensions after…
US Vice President Mike Pence visited Istiqlal Mosque in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday…
Canberra on Thursday unveiled plans to put "Australian values" at the heart of tougher requirements to gain citizenship,…
Opponents of the Venezuelan government vowed fresh huge protests on Thursday, upping the ante in their bid to oust President Nicol…
The United States wants to see a strong Saudi Arabia, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said during talks Wednesday aimed at reinvigora…