West Java Strengthens Relations With 4 China's Provinces

Jaenal Mutakin    •    16 Mei 2017 15:26 WIB
diplomacy
En World (En)
West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan (Photo: Antara/Wahyu Putro A)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The West Java provinicial administration has established sister province relationships with four China's provinces.

The four China's provinces are Chongqing, Guanxi Zhuang, Heilongjiang and Sichuan.

"We are comfortable with sister province scheme," West Java Governor Ahmad Heryawan said in Bandung on Tuesday.

"The scheme will cover all cooperation," he added.

West Java is the most populous province in Indonesia. It is also the most densely populated province in the country.


(WAH)

