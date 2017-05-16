West Java Strengthens Relations With 4 China's Provinces

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The West Java provinicial administration has established sister province relationships with four China's provinces.
The four China's provinces are Chongqing, Guanxi Zhuang, Heilongjiang and Sichuan.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Chicoti in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta o…
United States Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Brian Mcfeeters attended the Food & Hotel Indonesia 2017 at the Jakarta Internati…
The government has commited to deliver assistance to support Afghanistan's development.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to visit Indonesia to enhance bilateral relationship.
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yasuaki Tanizaki in Jakarta on Monday.
Swedish media has reported that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on March 22-24, 2017.
Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto received Thai National Legislative Assembly chief Pornpetch Wichit…
ASEAN customs directors general gathered at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he was open to exploring the South China Sea's natural resources with rival …
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed strong measures.
Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf withdrew from Iran's presidential race Monday, paving the way for a head-to-head battle …
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the One Belt One…
Russian student Sergei Chaikovsky was expecting an ordinary history lesson when he entered the classroom at his high school in Sib…
China was basking in praise Monday for its new Silk Road even as some countries raised concerns over the project seen as boosting …
Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in desert catacombs in Minya province, an "unprecedented" find for th…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Emmanuel Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday, on his first trip abroad as French presid…
G7 finance ministers met on Friday, looking for common ground amid concern among the United States' partners about the implica…