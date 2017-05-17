Jokowi Welcomes Lithuanian President at Freedom Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.



The two leaders discussed energy issues. They also addressed transportation issues.

The two governments agreed renewable energy cooperation. They also signed transportation techonology cooperation."I welcome these energy and transportation cooperation deals," Jokowi said.Grysbauskaite will join cultural activities in Jakarta. She will visit cultural sites in the capital."Lithuanian tourists increased by 183 percent in the past four years," Jokowi said.(WAH)