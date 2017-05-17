Jokowi Welcomes Lithuanian President at Freedom Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
The two leaders discussed energy issues. They also addressed transportation issues.
US Vice President Mike Pence visited Istiqlal Mosque in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Chicoti in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta o…
United States Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Brian Mcfeeters attended the Food & Hotel Indonesia 2017 at the Jakarta Internati…
The government has commited to deliver assistance to support Afghanistan's development.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to visit Indonesia to enhance bilateral relationship.
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yasuaki Tanizaki in Jakarta on Monday.
Swedish media has reported that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on March 22-24, 2017.
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
Chelsea Manning, the transgender army private jailed for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in US history, is set to…
Australian police were Wednesday deciding whether to charge Vatican finance chief George Pell over historic sex abuse allegations …
The latest deaths made the recent wave of clashes almost as deadly as the last such disturbances in 2014, when 43 people were kill…
The West Java provinicial administration has established sister province relationships with four China's provinces.
ASEAN customs directors general gathered at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he was open to exploring the South China Sea's natural resources with rival …
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed strong measures.
Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf withdrew from Iran's presidential race Monday, paving the way for a head-to-head battle …
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the One Belt One…
Russian student Sergei Chaikovsky was expecting an ordinary history lesson when he entered the classroom at his high school in Sib…