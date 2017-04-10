"IS" Rocket Fired from Egypt Hits Israel, Crossing Shut

Metrotvnews.com, Cairo: A rocket fired from Egypt's Sinai crashed into Israel Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, as authorities closed a border crossing over security threats, officials said.
The incident, which did not cause injuries or major damage, came only hours before the start of the week-long Jewish Passover holiday at sundown.
