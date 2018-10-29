Malaysian PM Expresses Condolences over Lion Air JT610 Accident

Jakarta: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed his condolences to the families of the people in an Indonesian flight that crashed in the sea northeast of Jakarta early today.



"I am saddened and shocked to learn of the Lion Air flight JT610 crash in the waters of Karawang this morning. I convey my condolences to the families of the people involved in this tragedy,” said the Malaysian leader on his official twitter account on Monday, October 29, 2018.

The government earlier announced the airplane crashed in waters near Tanjung Karawang area. Authorities said the aircraft was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members."We focus on search and rescue operations. We need your supports and prayers," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo told reporters this afternoon.The airplane departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. It was delivered to Lion Air earlier this year.(WAH)