Australian Commandos Accused of Afghan War Crimes: Report

Sydney: Australian special forces have been accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan in a secret defence report leaked Friday that described a "complete lack of accountability" from top military brass.
The investigation, reported by Fairfax Media, quoted unnamed special forces insiders saying some Australian troops engaged in the "unsanctioned and illegal application of violence on operations" with "a disregard for human dignity".
