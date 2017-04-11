Angola Supports Indonesia's Bid for UN Security Council Seat

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Chicoti in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
"We appreciate Angola's endorsement for Indonesia's bid for UN Security Council membership," Retno said.
Swedish media has reported that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on March 22-24, 2017.
Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto received Thai National Legislative Assembly chief Pornpetch Wichit…
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto received United States Ambassador Joseph Donova…
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Jakar…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Myanmarese National Security Advisor U Thaung Thun on the sidelines of the meeting o…
Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Singaporean Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki …
President Joko Widodo and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met with interfaith leaders in Jakarta on Friday, M…
Saudi Arabia's King Salman met with Indonesian Islamic leaders at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday, March 2, 2017…
Indonesia's House of Representatives Speaker Setya novanto received Saudi Arabia's King Salman at Parliament Complex in So…
Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Istiqlal mosque in Central jakarta on Thursday, March 2, 2017,
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
North Korea denounced Washington's deployment of a naval strike group to the Korean peninsula Tuesday, warning it was ready fo…
China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said Tuesday, even as death penalties in…
Pakistan will execute an Indian who allegedly confessed to spying for Indian intelligence, the powerful military said Monday in a …
A rocket fired from Egypt's Sinai crashed into Israel Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, as aut…
United States Ambassador Joseph Donovan on Monday confirmed that United States Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia on A…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency following twin church bombings by the Islamic S…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …
The Indonesian government has urged all parties to use peaceful means to resolve Syrian conflict.
US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii from April 15-25, the White House …