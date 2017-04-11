Angola Supports Indonesia's Bid for UN Security Council Seat

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Chicoti in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.



"We appreciate Angola's endorsement for Indonesia's bid for UN Security Council membership," Retno said.

Indonesia will participate in UN Security Council election in 2018. Indonesia will compete against Maldives.The winner will get UN Security Council non-permanent seat from 2019-2020. The winner will represent the Asia-Pacific region."We will submit the written endorsement letter soon," Chicoti said."We are very honored," Chicoti stated.(WAH)