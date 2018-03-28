Malaysian Bid to Redraw Electoral Map Sparks Anger

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian government sought Wednesday to redraw the electoral map in what critics slammed as a bid to rig forthcoming polls, sparking drama in parliament as an opposition leader was ejected while angry protests raged outside.
The election is expected within weeks and Prime Minister Najib Razak is battling to keep his long-ruling coalition in power despite allegations that billions of dollars were looted from a sovereign wealth fund founded by him.
A previously-undiscovered indigenous language in Malaysia reflects a way of life where the sexes enjoy great equality and there is…
Philippine police said Wednesday they have adopted special measures, including body cameras, to reduce violence in anti-narcotics …
Two armed ethnic groups signed a ceasefire in Myanmar on Tuesday in a move which the government hopes will revive a flagging peace…
Indonesia and Cambodia will prepare a number of activities to commerate their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2019.
A man threw a petrol bomb at the lakeside Yangon compound of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, officials said, a …
With chili-flavoured "lava ice cream" in demand and awestruck tourists packing onto viewing decks, the erupting Mayon vo…
The disturbing drawings of homes engulfed in flames, and stickmen hanging from trees that are produced by Rohingya children in Ban…
Thai police rejected criticism of efforts to root out human trafficking in the kingdom's multi-billion dollar seafood industry…
Thousands more have fled an erupting volcano in the Philippines, relief workers said Wednesday, as foreign tourists arrived to wat…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Increasingly hardline Catalan separatists are taking advantage of the void left by the decapitation of the region's independen…
Mourners were to gather in Paris on Wednesday for a silent march to condemn the gruesome killing of an 85-year-old Jewish woman, t…
At the meeting, Siti Nurbaya explained the perspective of the government's effort to conserve the environment, especially rega…
Kim visiting China is the most tangible and dramatic step so far in a four-way diplomatic dance.
The transition deal agreed between the two sides is viewed as a key element to absorbing the Brexit shock.
Russians vented their anger at authorities on Tuesday over a huge mall fire that killed at least 64 people, including 41 children,…
NATO joined two dozen governments around the world Tuesday in expelling Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in B…
A Japanese official at the heart of a cronyism and cover-up scandal that has dented Shinzo Abe's popularity said Tuesday the p…
Mattis said that Indonesia is a geographic and diplomatic fulcrum for the Indo-Pacific region
If confirmed, it would mark Kim's first trip abroad since coming to power in 2011.