Malaysian Detained for Issuing Death Threats to Mahathir

Kuala Lumpur: A 38-year-old Pekida member was detained for allegedly issuing death threats against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on social media.
The Inspector-General of Police , says Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the man was picked up at Beverly Heights, Ampang at about 4am on Saturday (May 2).
This comes after a police report was lodged by the Selangor Pekida secretary over a viral social media post supposedly made by the suspect, which stated that he wanted to wage war against and shoot the Prime Minister.
"However, the suspect claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.
"We are investigating the matter under Section 506 of the Penal Code for Criminal Intimidation and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for wrongful use of network access," he said in a statement on Monday.
The suspect has been remanded until Wednesday, the IGP added. (The Star)
