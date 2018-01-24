Jokowi Kicks Off South Asia Tour

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has kicked off a seven-day trip to the South Asia region.
The PDIP politican departed from Hallim Perdanakusuma airport this afternoon. He will return to Jakarta on January 30.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo is scheduled to visit Afghanistan to conclude a 7-day South Asia tour.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific regi…
