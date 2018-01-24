En
Jokowi Kicks Off South Asia Tour

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    24 Januari 2018 14:58 WIB
President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has kicked off a seven-day trip to the South Asia region. 

The PDIP politican departed from Hallim Perdanakusuma airport this afternoon.  He will return to Jakarta on January 30.

The media-savvy politician is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. He will be accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Teten Masduki.

During the trip, the former Jakarta Governor will strengthen economic relations with the South Asian countries. He will also address current issues in bilateral, regional and international domains.

In India, the former furniture salesman will attend the ASEAN-India summit. He will also join the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India partnership.


(WAH)

