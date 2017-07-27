RI-Laos Eye Stronger Counterterrorism Cooperation

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith at her office this afternoon.



"We explored stronger counterterrorism collaborations. We dicsussed transnational crimes and drugs syndicates," Retno said

The two foreign ministers launched the fifth Indonesia-Laos Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation. They then launched the 60th anniverasry of diplomatic relations between the two countries.The Loatian foreign minister will visit PT Pupuk Kujang in Cikampek, West Java. He then will visit PT Pindad in Bandung, West Java."Furthermore, PT Pertamina will cooperate with Laos in energy sector," she added.(WAH)