RI, Vietnam to Finalize EEZ Agreement

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



"We discussed about the finalization of our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) agreement," said the Indonesian top diplomat in a video footage received by Medcom.id.

"The EEZ agreement will give benefits to the two countries," she added.The two ministers also proposed a number of cooperation opportunities in maritime and fishery sectors. The two governments agreed to address illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the region."We will improve maritime and fishery cooperation. We will promote anti-IUU fishing policies and sustainable fishery programs," she added.Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit earlier this year.(WAH)