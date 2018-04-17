RI, Vietnam to Finalize EEZ Agreement

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with her Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh during a bilateral meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
"We discussed about the finalization of our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) agreement," said the Indonesian top diplomat in a video footage received by Medcom.id.
A pig-tailed macaque yanked at a coconut on a piece of string until it fell to the floor, a small victory for the simian student a…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday elected a staunch ally of Aung San Suu Kyi as the country's new president, allowing her …
The Malaysian government sought Wednesday to redraw the electoral map in what critics slammed as a bid to rig forthcoming polls, s…
Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw resigned suddenly on Wednesday leaving the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi withou…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …
Myanmar is building security installations on top of razed Rohingya villages, Amnesty International said Monday, casting doubt on …
Singapore announced Monday it would raise its sales tax for the first time in years to support an ageing population, but unexpecte…
A previously-undiscovered indigenous language in Malaysia reflects a way of life where the sexes enjoy great equality and there is…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
International investigators on Tuesday entered a Syrian town hit by an alleged chemical attack, after days of delay and warnings b…
Bungling, distortion and diplomatic doublespeak have hollowed out the deal to repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar, with…
A Belarusian model detained in Thailand who claims to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was …
Arab leaders at a summit in Saudi Arabia have slammed Washington's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
A 13-year-old boy and an amateur archaeologist have unearthed a "significant" treasure trove in Germany which may have b…
The global chemical arms watchdog held emergency talks Monday in The Hague on an alleged Syrian regime attack on Douma, where a te…
Japan's premier was facing fresh pressure Monday as new polls showed a second cronyism scandal has sent his approval ratings n…
Hundreds of firefighters were Monday battling a large bushfire that was raging near Sydney suburbs, with authorities saying it was…
Fired former FBI chief James Comey lashed out at Donald Trump in an interview with ABC broadcast Sunday, calling him "morally…
Assad blasted airstrikes by the coalition in Damascus.