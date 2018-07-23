Kalla Opens Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership Meeting

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Indonesia and Pacific countries to improve their maritime cooperation.



Kalla opened the Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership (IPPP) meeting this morning. The former Golkar Party chairman delivered a keynote speech in the opening ceremony.

"This meeting could boost our togetherness to develop a better and more advanced region," said Kalla at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Jl M.H. Thamrin, Central Jakarta on Monday, July 23, 2018.According to him, Indonesia and Pacific countries currently face similar challenges. Therefore, the two sides should improve their ties."Both of us are threatened by climate change. Bigger storms are caused by this condition," Kalla added."As archipelagic countries, we have great fishery potentials. As the result, we should tackle illegal unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities together," Kalla stated.(WAH)