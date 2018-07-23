En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Kalla Opens Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership Meeting

Dheri Agriesta    •    23 Juli 2018 13:59 WIB
activities of jusuf kalla (en)
En World (En)
Kalla Opens Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership Meeting
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo:Medcom/Dheri)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Indonesia and Pacific countries to improve their maritime cooperation.

Kalla opened the Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership (IPPP) meeting this morning. The former Golkar Party chairman delivered a keynote speech in the opening ceremony.

Baca juga
"This meeting could boost our togetherness to develop a better and more advanced region," said Kalla at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Jl M.H. Thamrin, Central Jakarta on Monday, July 23, 2018.

According to him, Indonesia and Pacific countries currently face similar challenges. Therefore, the two sides should improve their ties.

"Both of us are threatened by climate change. Bigger storms are caused by this condition," Kalla added.

"As archipelagic countries, we have great fishery potentials. As the result, we should tackle illegal unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities together," Kalla stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.1454 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv