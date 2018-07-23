Kalla Opens Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership Meeting

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Indonesia and Pacific countries to improve their maritime cooperation.
Kalla opened the Indonesia-Pacific Parliamentary Partnership (IPPP) meeting this morning. The former Golkar Party chairman delivered a keynote speech in the opening ceremony.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
