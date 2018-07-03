Help Reaches Thai Cave Boys after Days Trapped Underground

Mae Sai: Food and medical help reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a flooded cave nine days after they went missing, as the focus turned Tuesday to how to get them out.
The Thai military said it is providing months' worth of food and diving lessons to the boys, discovered kilometres into the pitch-black and waterlogged Tham Luang network of caves in the country's monsoon-drenched north.
A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children …
A vast trove of items seized in raids on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-mired former leader, including cash, jeweller…
Myanmar's military chief and other top brass have been accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for oversee…
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced growing outrage on Tuesday in his largely Catholic nation after calling God "stupi…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to Bangl…
President Hassan Rouhani departed Iran on Monday for a trip to Europe billed as of "prime importance" after the US pulle…
Indian police said Monday they have arrested 23 people after five men were bludgeoned to death by a crazed mob in yet another horr…
Japan's 84-year-old Emperor Akihito cancelled his official duties on Monday after being taken ill, the country's top gover…
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador swept to victory in Mexico's presidential election Sunday, in a politic…
Mexicans were voting Sunday in general elections marked by deep anger over endemic corruption and brutal violence.
A Mexican Workers' Party activist was shot dead Sunday in western Michoacan state shortly before polls opened for general elec…
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take centre stage as the World Cup shifts into high gear at the weekend with the start of the k…