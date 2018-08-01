VP Kalla Receives Zanzibar Leader

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Zanzibar president Ali Mohamed Shein at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.



"We discussed a number of ways to increase agriculture, fishery and infrastruction cooperation," said the Golkar Party politician.

Zanzibar is recognized as a semi-autonomous region of Tanzania. It is composed of the Zanzibar archipelago in the Indian ocean."I invited Vice President Kalla to attend the 50th anniversary of Tanzania and Zanzibar in January," said the Zanzibar leader.Indonesia held the first-ever Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) in April. The government invited 240 delegates from 46 African countries.According to the government data, Indonesia's main export commodities to Africa, among others, are palm oil, processed food and beverages, soaps, paper, garments, motor vehicles and spare parts. Meanwhile, the country's main import commodities from Africa are petroleum, cotton, cocoa beans, pulp, and chemicals for fertilizers and industries.(WAH)