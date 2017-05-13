17 Mummies Discovered in Central Egypt

Metrotvnews.com, Cairo: Egyptian archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in desert catacombs in Minya province, an "unprecedented" find for the area south of Cairo, the antiquities ministry announced Saturday.
Archaeologists found the non-royal mummies in a series of corridors after following the trail of burial shafts in the Touna-Gabal district of the central Egyptian province, the ministry said in a statement.
Thousands of people at the epicentre of a man-made famine in South Sudan emerged from the safety of the swamps this past weekend h…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Ada 10 toko buku di dunia yang didesain sangat cantik dan menawan hati.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Emmanuel Macron for talks in Berlin on Monday, on his first trip abroad as French presid…
G7 finance ministers met on Friday, looking for common ground amid concern among the United States' partners about the implica…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Summit in Beijing, China on May 15.
Rifts are growing within the ranks both of Yemen's government and the rebel alliance, further dimming the prospects of an end …
The head of US intelligence agencies offered a pessimistic assessment Thursday of the security situation in Afghanistan, where the…
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday launched another tirade against corrupt police who are the frontline troops in h…
US President Donald Trump defied a storm of criticism Wednesday over his firing of FBI director James Comey, inviting Russia's…
Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir confirmed on Wednesday that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet will visit …
United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan says blasphemy laws could threaten human rights.
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediat…