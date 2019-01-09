Indonesia Declares UN Human Rights Council Candidacy

Jakarta: Indonesia has announced its candidacy for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the period of 2020-2022.



"As a true partner for democracy, development and social justice, Indonesia is ready to cooperate with other countries in order to promote human rights," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said here on Tuesay.

According to Indonesian Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Hasan Kleib, the election will take place in october 2019. During the election, Indonesia will compete with other four Asian countries."For the Asia-Pacific group, four vacant seats will be competed by five candidates," Ambassador Kleib told reporters this morning.Indonesia won 144 votes out of 193 member states during the 2018 United Nations Securty Council election. It previously joined the body in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, and 2007-2008.As a member of UNSC, Indonesia along with 14 other countries is committed to maintain international peace and security. Among the 15 members of the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020, it is the largest contributor to the UN Security Mission.(WAH)