Indonesia Declares UN Human Rights Council Candidacy

Jakarta: Indonesia has announced its candidacy for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the period of 2020-2022.
"As a true partner for democracy, development and social justice, Indonesia is ready to cooperate with other countries in order to promote human rights," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said here on Tuesay.
