Jokowi Receives Weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    08 November 2018 12:46 WIB
sport (en)
En World (En)
Jokowi Receives Weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan
Eko Yuli Irawan (Photo: Medcom.id/Yogi Bayu Aji)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

"Both the government and the public are very proud with Pak Eko's achievement," the former Jakarta governor said.

On Saturday, Eko bagged three gold medals at the 2018 World Weightlifting Championships. Besides that, he also broke two world records in the men's 61 kilograms.

According to reports, Eko lifted 174 kilograms in the Clean and Jerk. Cumulatively, he hoisted 317 kilograms in the Total.

"The president will provide a bonus of Rp250 million," Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi said.

Held in Turkmenistan, the international tournament kicked off on November 1. Attended by some 600 participating athletes, it will wrap up on November 10.


(WAH)

