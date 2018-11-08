Jokowi Receives Weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received weightlifter Eko Yuli Irawan at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday.
"Both the government and the public are very proud with Pak Eko's achievement," the former Jakarta governor said.
The Jakarta Metro police reportedly needs at least eight thousand personnel to secure the upcoming Asian Para Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the organizing comittee of 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta to provide free tic…
Authorities will deploy more than nine thousand personnel to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games, National Police …
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his main competitor Prabowo Subianto sit side-by-side when watching final m…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
The government strongly believes that the Indo Defence Forum and Expo could boost the Indonesian defence industry.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi and Chairman of the Indonesian Agency for Creative Economy (Bekraf), Triawan Munaf o…
Indonesia has been re-elected as member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the period of 2018-2022.
Indonesia will host the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) in the holiday island of Bali on November 6-8.
German economy minister Peter Altmaier paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in C…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the …
Migrant CARE has announced that the Saudi Arabian government recently executed an Indonesian citizen named Tuty Tursilawaty. …
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed his condolences to the families of the people in an Indonesian flight that…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the opening ceremony of Our Ocean Conference (OOC) 2018 at Bali Nusa Dua Convent…