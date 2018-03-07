US Concluded North Korea Killed Kim Jong-un Half-Brother

Washington: The United States formally concluded Tuesday that North Korea ordered the murder of a half-brother and potential rival to ruler Kim Jong-Un with the banned VX nerve agent.
"This public display of contempt for universal norms against chemical weapons use further demonstrates the reckless nature of North Korea and underscores that we cannot afford to tolerate a North Korean WMD program of any kind," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.
The finding triggered another layer of US economic sanctions against Pyongyang, just as South Korea reported that the regime is ready for talks to end a nuclear standoff.
Under US law, when a country or leader violates its ban on chemical and biological weapons, an import ban is imposed on its products, but North Korea is already under severe US and UN sanctions, and Tuesday's decision will have little impact.
But reviving the controversy over last year's assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, who was sprayed in the face by a chemical agent by two women as he traveled through Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia, could disrupt attempts to start talks.
Kim Jong-Un's older half-brother had once been seen as their father Kim Jong-Il's natural heir, and some reports had suggested that China might be grooming him to replace the younger man in the event of a crisis.
Nauert said that US investigators operating under the 1991 Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act had determined on February 22 that North Korea was to blame for the murder and that VX was used. (AFP)
(FJR)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was hosting a dinner with South Korean envoys in Pyongyang on Monday. This is the first such meeti…
Kondisi ekonomi menurun, memaksa rakyat dan pemerintah Korut tak merayakan ulang tahun Kim Jong-un yang diyakini jatuh pada hari i…
Korea Utara (Korut) melontarkan klaim mengejutkan mengenai pemimpin mereka, Kim Jong-Un. Mereka menilai bahwa Kim Jong-Un bisa men…
Jas dan sepatu kulit hitam yang mengkilap malah membuat Jong-un terlihat berada di studio foto.
Korea Utara rencananya akan melakukan uji coba bom hidrogen. Rencana tersebut merupakan respon Kim Jong Un atas pernyataan Trump y…
Pemimpin tertinggi Korea Utara (Korut) Kim Jong-un dikabarkan memiliki anak lagi. Dengan kelahiran anak ini, Jong-un sudah menjadi…
Spekulasi soal berat badan pemimpin Korea Utara (Korut) Kim Jong-un telah berkembang menjadi sumber daya tarik di negara tetangga,…
Pemimpin Korea Utara (Korut) Kim Jong-un dikabarkan menghancurkan sebuah desa, hanya karena desa itu mengingatkannya pada sosok pa…
Pemimpin Korea Utara (Korut) Kim Jong-Un ternyata memiliki seorang bibi yang selama ini tinggal di Amerika Serikat (AS). Hal itu b…
Berdasarkan analisa terbaru, pemimpin Korea Utara (Korut) Kim Jong-Un dihadapkan pada empat skenario pembunuhan. Pelakunya kemungk…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …