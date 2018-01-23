Millions Gather to 'Purify Souls' in Hindu Bathing Ritual

Allahabad: Millions of Hindu devotees are gathering in northern India for the Magh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious festivals involving ritual bathing in the holy waters of the Ganges river.
An estimated 10 million Hindus descend on the city of Allahabad every January for the festival staged at the sacred meeting point of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.
The 45-day Mela is currently underway, with pilgrims camping across Allahabad and joining the colourful throngs for dips in the venerated waters.
Among them is Shiv Yogi Moni Swami, a holy man smeared in sandalwood paste, carrying a trident and clad in nothing more than beads and a leopard-print wrap around his waist.
Swami demonstrates his devotion not by walking to the confluence of the rivers known as the Sangam but by rolling the roughly one-kilometre distance from his tent to the waters.
It is not an easy task, with his body collecting dust and grime before he arrives at the confluence where he submerges himself fully.
The act "purifies the soul and washes away all sins", he told AFP, after scattering rose petals to the rising sun and performing his ablutions.
"As we bathe on this holy day in the Ganges we are praying not only for peace of our soul but for the welfare of the whole world," Swami added.
Fellow pilgrims, impressed by his piety and fortitude, bow to touch his feet and take blessings.
Some even lie prostrate before him as he passes in a sign of reverence.
Many Indians believe that holy men like Swami possess mystical powers and are capable of curing all manner of illnesses.
For the duration of the Mela, Swami says he eats just one simple meal of fruit a day, apparently enough to sustain him through a busy schedule of chanting prayers and performing yagna, a centuries-old Hindu fire ritual.
"I believe that if you all bow before the Ganges you will be blessed with eternal peace and happiness," he said, explaining his devotion to the holiest river in Hinduism.
"She (Ganges) is just like a mother. Just like a mother is kind to all, be it a Christian, Buddhist, Muslim or a Jain, the Ganges is all encompassing."
The annual ritual has been held in Allahabad for centuries and is a smaller version of the Kumbh Mela, a gigantic event attended by tens of millions that UNESCO describes as the largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims on earth. (AFP)
(WAH)
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Alaska early Tuesday, prompting tsunami warnings.
US federal workers prepared to return to work Tuesday after Congress ended a three-day government shutdown, with President Do…
Turkey on Monday intensified its offensive against Kurdish militia targets in Syria as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed there …
US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he hoped for "the dawn of a new era" in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts as he…
Hundreds of Tokyo residents scrambled for cover Monday in the Japanese capital's first evacuation drill for a military attack …
US lawmakers failed to reach an agreement Sunday on ending a government shutdown before the start of the working week as they post…
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas will ask the EU to officially recognise the state of Palestine when he meets foreign ministers fro…
The woman appointed to try to reverse the world's lowest birth rates knows better than most why billion-dollar campaigns to en…
Donald Trump came to office threatening to tear up trade deals, extort payment from US military allies, end the Iran nuclear accor…
A bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Thursday aimed at tightening the terms of the Iran nuclear deal, despi…