Tehran Dismisses Pompeo's 'Unfounded' Accusations

Tehran: Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dominate the Middle East".
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UN security experts have said they were negotiating with Syrian and Russian authorities for international chemical inspectors to d…
Blockbuster action flick "Black Panther" will play at a cinema test screening in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, the first in a …
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year…
International investigators on Tuesday entered a Syrian town hit by an alleged chemical attack, after days of delay and warnings b…
The global chemical arms watchdog held emergency talks Monday in The Hague on an alleged Syrian regime attack on Douma, where a te…
Palestinians readied Thursday for new protests along the Gaza border and Israel warned that its open-fire rules would not change a…
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…
Syrian rebels began leaving Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, state media said, under the first such evacuation deal from the battered o…
Israel admitted for the first time Wednesday it was responsible for a top-secret 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear …
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that …
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two …
China's foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, his office said Monday, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese offici…
Seven South Korean sports associations are considering forming joint teams with North Korea for this year's Asian Games in Ind…
A Myanmar police officer who shocked observers by testifying against his force when he described their effort to "entrap"…
Abundant natural wonders and ancient treasures have long attracted tourists to the kingdom.
Kim said he "would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists."
World leaders and governments hailed the historic summit Friday between the leaders of North and South Korea as a step towards pea…
The leaders of North and South Korea agreed Friday to pursue a permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of the divided pe…
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner ima…