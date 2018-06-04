Guatemala Volcano Death Toll Rises to 25: Disaster Agency

Guatemala City: At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close, the country's disaster agency said.



"The toll was 25 dead as of 9:00 pm (0300 GMT)," the spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) said in a WhatsApp group.

At least another 20 people have been injured in the eruption, the second major one this year from the 3,763 metre (12,346 feet) peak.Farmers covered in ash fled for their lives as civil defense staffers tried to relocate them to shelters during the event.Dense ash blasted out by the volcano shut down Guatemala City's international airport, civil aviation said.Workers were cleaning ash off the runways to get the airport operating again.Guatemala has two other active volcanoes, Santiaguito (west) and Pacaya (just south of the capital).(WAH)