Guatemala Volcano Death Toll Rises to 25: Disaster Agency

Guatemala City: At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close, the country's disaster agency said.
"The toll was 25 dead as of 9:00 pm (0300 GMT)," the spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) said in a WhatsApp group.
