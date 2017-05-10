Blasphemy Laws Could Threaten Human Rights: US Ambassador

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: United States Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan says blasphemy laws could threaten human rights.



"Blasphemy laws from any countries could threaten freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of press," Joseph said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the diplomat believes Indonesia is still a tolerant country as well as a role model within Islamic world.Previouslu, the outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sentenced to two years in prison for committing blasphemy on Tuesday."The defendant was found guilty convincingly," presiding judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said."The defendant must be arrested immediately," he added.(WAH)