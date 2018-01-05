FM Retno Attends Groundbreaking Ceremony for New ASEAN Headquarters

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new ASEAN Secretariat building complex in South Jakarta on Friday morning.
"Indonesia which hosts the ASEAN Secretariat head office will build the new building complex," the top diplomat said.
The building complex will cover 44,295 square meters of land. It will comprise two 16-storey towers.
The project will be fully funded by the Indonesian government. It will be constructed by Indonesian state-owned construction company PT PP.
"It will have one main hall which can accommodate 650 people," she said.
"I and the new ASEAN secretary general have discussed about the planned public space inside the new building complex," she said.
(WAH)
