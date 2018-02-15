'US Presence Matters' Says Admiral on Carrier in the South China Sea

Aboard the USS Carl Vinson: With a deafening roar the fighter jets catapulted off the US aircraft carrier and soared above the disputed South China Sea, as its admiral vowed that the mighty ship's presence was proof America still had regional clout.
"US presence matters," Rear Admiral John Fuller told reporters on board the USS Carl Vinson. "I think it's very clear that we are in the South China Sea. We are operating."
China's Communist Party has handed President Xi Jinping an open path to indefinite rule, a move analysts warn carries enormous…
While its athletes are returning home empty-handed from the Winter Olympics, analysts say nuclear-armed North Korea deserves a gol…
China took over Anbang Insurance Group for a year on Friday and said its former chairman faces prosecution for "economic crim…
A top North Korean general will be at the closing ceremony of the South's Winter Olympics this weekend, Seoul said Thursday, a…
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a "stern" response to new US tariffs on the South's exports as …
Japan logged a trade deficit in January, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed the reve…
As the Chinese zodiac switches into the Year of the Dog later this week, Hong Kong feng shui experts predict anything but a walk i…
Japan's economy grew for the eighth straight quarter at the end of 2017, government data showed Wednesday, its longest period …
The two Koreas marched together and South Korea's president shared a historic handshake with Kim Jong Un's sister as the P…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister landed in the South Friday, the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
Moscow will expel British diplomats in response to London's move to kick out 23 Russian officials over the poisoning of ex-dou…
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Moscow warned on Thursday it was preparing to retaliate against the "irresponsible" expulsion of its diplomats from Lond…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent poisoning of a former spy.
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal …