US-South Korea Military Drills to Resume despite Thaw with North Korea

Seoul: The United States and South Korea announced Tuesday that their annual joint military drills would go ahead next month, with no significant downsize in scale despite an ongoing diplomatic thaw with North Korea.
The large-scale exercises involving tens of thousands of ground troops are a perennial source of tension between the two Koreas, with Pyongyang condemning them as provocative rehearsals for an invasion of the North.
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…
China unveiled plans on Tuesday for the biggest shakeup of government in recent years, including the merger of its banking and ins…
Pressure mounted Tuesday on Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a ballooning cronyism and cover-up scandal, as a new poll s…
South Korea's national security adviser on Monday thanked China for its "active support" in the diplomatic process t…
China's Communist Party has handed President Xi Jinping an open path to indefinite rule, a move analysts warn carries enormous…
While its athletes are returning home empty-handed from the Winter Olympics, analysts say nuclear-armed North Korea deserves a gol…
China took over Anbang Insurance Group for a year on Friday and said its former chairman faces prosecution for "economic crim…
A top North Korean general will be at the closing ceremony of the South's Winter Olympics this weekend, Seoul said Thursday, a…
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a "stern" response to new US tariffs on the South's exports as …
Japan logged a trade deficit in January, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed the reve…
Ada lima makanan yang direkomendasikan dikonsumsi setiap hari untuk meningkatkan kolagen.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
President Xi Jinping delivered a blistering nationalist speech Tuesday, warning against any attempts to split China and touting th…
Russia hit back at Britain in the spy poisoning row, demanding proof of its alleged involvement in a nerve agent attack.
Vladimir Putin said he would address disputes with the West after an election that saw him return to the Kremlin with a record vot…
Japan on Tuesday marked the 23rd anniversary of a deadly sarin attack on the Tokyo metro, as speculation grows that members of the…
Japan's embattled prime minister hit back at critics on Monday over a favouritism and cover-up scandal that has seen his popul…
President Donald Trump Sunday intensified his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation as biased against him, but stop…
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election.
Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, recorded his best ever election performance with more than 76 percent of the v…
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War hostilities with Russia while e…
North Korea's foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Friday amid reports Sweden…