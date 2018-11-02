En
Indonesia to Host World Conference on Creative Economy

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    02 November 2018 15:51 WIB
Indonesia to Host World Conference on Creative Economy
The conference will take place at the Nusa Dua Bali Convention Center (NDBCC) next week. (Photo:Medcom.id/Marcheilla)

Jakarta: Indonesia will host the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) in the holiday island of Bali on November 6-8.

The conference will be organized by the Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf) and the Foreign Ministry. It will be held under the theme "Inclusive Creativity".

"It will be the first such conference in the world," Bekraf international relations director Chandra Negara told a press briefing on Friday.

The event will involve multi-stakeholders including government officials, private sector executives, think-tanks, civil society groups, international organizations and media.  It will discuss five main issues, namely social cohesion, regulations, marketing, ecosystem, and financing.

"We will invite representatives from 40 nations," he added.

Preparatory Meeting towards World Conference on Creative Economy was held  in December 2017 in West Java. It was attended by more than 100 participants representing countries, international organizations, academicians, media and private sectors.


(WAH)

