Nearly 170,000 Flee Violence in Syria's Afrin: UN

Geneva: Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, pointing to the harrowing conditions faced by those displaced.
"The estimate now is 167,000 people have been displaced by hostilities in Afrin district," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency, told reporters in Geneva.
