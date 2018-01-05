Pro-Regime Rallies in Tehran as US Imposes Sanctions

Tehran: Pro-regime rallies were held around Tehran Friday with authorities seeking to put the recent violent unrest to bed, as Washington slapped fresh sanctions on Iran and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.
Iranian officials blamed a plot by the CIA, Israel and Saudi Arabia for the unrest that convulsed much of the country for five days, part of the increasing tensions playing out between Iran and its neighbours since President Donald Trump came to power.
Guatemala is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Jimmy Morales said Sunday, following US President Donald Trump&…
Key powerbrokers were scrambling Friday over plans to speed up a political settlement in Syria, with UN envoy Staffan de Mistura j…
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Friday that his people would "no longer accept" any peace plan proposed by the U…
The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has backed a resolution demanding that the United States (US) immediately withdraws its r…
Defying President Donald Trump's threat to cut off funding, the United Nations approved by a resounding vote on Thursday a mot…
UN member-states will vote on Thursday on a motion rejecting US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, under strong pre…
The Indonesian Trade Ministry is committed to support Palestinian products by providing customs incentives.
US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday warned countries that she will report back to President Donald Trump with the names of those …
US President Donald Trump is close to a decision on whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, his son-in-law and Mid…
Gun battles forced shops and schools to close in Yemen's capital on Sunday as residents warned a three-year rebel alliance was…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new ASEAN Secretariat building complex in…
US President Donald Trump faced a new public relations crisis Friday with the publication of a tell-all book that depicts him as m…
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Paris on Friday for talks with France's Emmanuel Macron aimed at improv…
Brunei top diplomat Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi has assumed office as the 14th Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secret…
Fewer than 100 North Koreans a month defected to the South last year, Seoul said Friday, the lowest for 15 years as Pyongyang and …
Tokyo's world-famous Tsukiji fish market held its last pre-dawn New Year's auction on Friday before closing down for reloc…
Turkey's religious affairs state agency came under heavy criticism on Thursday from the main opposition party after it reporte…
Singapore banned a documentary featuring a Palestinian teenager charged with assaulting Israeli security forces from being screene…
Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief announced the "end of the sedition" Wednesday as tens of thousands rallied in a sh…
At least 23 civilians were killed Wednesday in the Syrian opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, most of them in …