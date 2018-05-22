Protest Greets Fourth Year of Thai Junta Rule

Bangkok: Thai police blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House on Tuesday to mark four years of military rule, one of the largest acts of dissent since the army grabbed power.
Hundreds of student activists and middle-aged 'Red Shirt' supporters of the toppled civilian government wielded banners, Thai flags and fans with a cartoon of the premier mocked-up as "Pinocchio", as they massed at a police blockade obstructing their progress to the seat of government in Bangkok.
