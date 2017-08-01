FM Retno Visits Turkey, Attends OIC Meeting on Al-Aqsa

Metrotvnews.com, Istanbul: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation secretary general Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen ahead of the OIC emergency meeting over the AL-Aqsa Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.



"Foreign Minister Retno discussed the preparation of the emergency meeting of the OIC regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Foreign Ministry's official twitter account said.

"Foreign Minister Retno discussed the boycotts of Israeli products from occupied Palestinian territories," the twitter accout added.The emergency meeting will discuss the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem. It will address the Israeli illegal measures against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Israeli government installed monitoring cameras around the mosque compound. It prohibited young Palestinians from entering the mosque compound.(WAH)