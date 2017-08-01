FM Retno Visits Turkey, Attends OIC Meeting on Al-Aqsa

Metrotvnews.com, Istanbul: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation secretary general Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen ahead of the OIC emergency meeting over the AL-Aqsa Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.
"Foreign Minister Retno discussed the preparation of the emergency meeting of the OIC regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque," the Foreign Ministry's official twitter account said.
Arab states that have cut ties with Qatar vowed Wednesday to maintain their boycott of the emirate, criticising its "negative…
Qatar appeared defiant as Saudi Arabia and its allies Monday extended a deadline for Doha to accept a series of demands to lift a …
Qatar on Wednesday condemned Saudi Arabia's refusal to negotiate the demands of the kingdom and its allies for ending a crippl…
Saudi King Salman ousted his nephew as crown prince on Wednesday and installed his son Mohammed bin Salman, the first of a new gen…
The Russian army on Friday said it was seeking to verify whether Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed after it…
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Special Envoy Ma'ali Abdurrahman Muhamm…
The Gaza Strip, run by Islamist movement Hamas for the past 10 years, is a poverty-stricken and overcrowded Palestinian coastal en…
The Indonesian government is closely monitoring the diplomatic crisis in the Middle East region.
Qatar said Thursday it will not "surrender" and rejected any interference in its foreign policy, defying its Gulf neighb…
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed sympathy for the victims of a terror attack in Iran that killed 13 people, but is…
Orang pada umumnya berasumsi bahwa makanan sehat identik dengan harga yang relatif lebih mahal. Namu…
Ketika anak mendadak demam, banyak orang tua yang seketika panik.
The Indonesian National Police chief General Tito Karnavian received the Australian Federal Police delegation in Manado on Friday.
ASEAN countries will approve the long awaited South China Sea Code of Conduct (CoC) framework in the upcomming ASEAN Ministerial M…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on …
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the Japanese government envoy Toshimitsu Motegi in Central Jakarta on Thursday afte…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Laotian counterpart Saleumxayy Kommasith at her office this afternoon.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will join the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, T…
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in Central Jakarta on Friday aftern…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will receive New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Manado in the near fut…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will welcome Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta next week.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Arifin Yusuf has confirmed the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo is still investigating the disappear…