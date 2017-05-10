Chilean President to Visit Jakarta

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir confirmed on Wednesday that Chilean President Michelle Bachelet will visit Jakarta on May 11-12.



"She will arrive in Jakarta on May 11," Arrmanatha said.

"She will visit Presidentiial Palace on May 12," he added.They will discuss various bilateral issues. They will approve several cooperation agreements."The bilateral meeting will discuss about economy, trade and investment," the spokesman added.Indonesia exports machineries, electronics and textiles to the South American country. Chile exports woods and fruits to the Southeast Asian country.(WAH)