Erdogan Threatens to Expand Offensive to Other Northern Syrian Cities

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday threatened to expand Turkey's offensive against the Afrin region in Syria to other cities in the country's north to remove the presence of the Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara views as terrorists.
"We will continue our fight until there is no terrorist on our border leading to Iraq," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara, vowing to "clean up" the city of Manbij, east of Afrin, also held by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia.
